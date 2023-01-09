Every Pokémon species in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Time for a new list.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will have hundreds of Pokémon for you to find, battle, and catch to fill out your Pokédex, just like every other title in the series. Expect to see plenty of new and returning Pokémon that populate these new games. Here are the current confirmed Pokémon that appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Note: the list of Pokémon below are all confirmed and some expected appearances in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. That being said, this is an incomplete list that we will update over time up to the release of the games where we have access to the full Pokédex.
All Pokémon that appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
There are a total of 400 Pokémon that natively appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet before any DLCs or Tera Raids add more to the roster. Here is the complete list.
- Sprigatito
- Floragato
- Meowscarada
- Fuecoco
- Crocalor
- Skeledirge
- Quaxly
- Quaxwell
- Quaquaval
- Lechonk
- Oinkologne
- Tarountula
- Spidops
- Nymble
- Lokix
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Jumpluff
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Pawmi
- Pawmo
- Pawmot
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Yungoos
- Gumshoos
- Skwovet
- Greedent
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Scatterbug
- Spewpa
- Vivillon
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Rookidee
- Corvisquire
- Corviknight
- Happiny
- Chansey
- Blissey
- Azurill
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Surskit
- Masquerain
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Wooper
- Clodsire
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Chewtle
- Drednaw
- Igglybuff
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Gallade
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Tandemaus
- Maushold
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Fidough
- Dachsbun
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Bounsweet
- Steenee
- Tsareena
- Smoliv
- Dolliv
- Arboliva
- Bonsly
- Sudowoodo
- Rockruff
- Lycanroc
- Rolycoly
- Carkol
- Coalossal
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Oricorio
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Petilil
- Lilligant
- Shroomish
- Breloom
- Applin
- Flapple
- Appletun
- Spoink
- Grumpig
- Squawkabilly
- Misdreavus
- Mismagius
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Crawbrawler
- Crabominable
- Salandit
- Salazzle
- Phanpy
- Donphan
- Cufant
- Copperajah
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Nacli
- Naclstack
- Garganacl
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Arrokuda
- Barraskewda
- Basculin
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Meowth
- Persian
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Flabebe
- Floette
- Florges
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Torkoal
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Haxorus
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Annihilape
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Charcadet
- Armarouge
- Ceruledge
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Tadbulb
- Bellibolt
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Wattrel
- Kilowattrel
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Sylveon
- Dunsparce
- Dudunsparce
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Girafarig
- Farigiraf
- Grimer
- Muk
- Maschiff
- Mabosstiff
- Toxel
- Toxtricity
- Dedenne
- Pachirisu
- Shroodle
- Grafaiai
- Stantler
- Foongus
- Amoonguss
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Magnezone
- Ditto
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Skiddo
- Gogoat
- Tauros
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Sneasel
- Weavile
- Murkrow
- Honchkrow
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Sinistea
- Polteageist
- Mimikyu
- Klefki
- Indeedee
- Bramblin
- Brambleghast
- Toedscool
- Toedscruel
- Tropius
- Fomantis
- Lurantis
- Klawf
- Capsakid
- Scovillain
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Rellor
- Rabsca
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Pineco
- Forretress
- Scyther
- Scizor
- Heracross
- Flittle
- Espathra
- Hippopotas
- Hoppopowdon
- Sandile
- Krokorok
- Krookodile
- Silicobra
- Sandaconda
- Mudbray
- Mudsdale
- Larvesta
- Volcarona
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Tinkatin
- Tinkatuff
- Tinkaton
- Hatenna
- Hattrem
- Hatterene
- Impidimp
- Morgrem
- Grimmsnarl
- Wiglet
- Wugtrio
- Bombirdier
- Finizen
- Palafin
- Varoom
- Revavroom
- Cyclizar
- Orthworm
- Sableye
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Falinks
- Hawlucha
- Spiritomb
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Dreepy
- Drakloak
- Dragapult
- Glimmet
- Glimmora
- Rotom
- Greavard
- Houndstone
- Oranguru
- Passimian
- Komala
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Stonjourner
- Eiscue
- Pincurchin
- Sandygast
- Palossand
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Slowking
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Qwilfish
- Luvdisc
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Bruxish
- Alomomola
- Skrelp
- Dragalge
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Tynamo
- Elektrik
- Elektross
- Mareanie
- Toxapex
- Flamigo
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Snom
- Frosmoth
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Delibird
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Froslass
- Cryogonal
- Cetoddle
- Cetitan
- Bergmite
- Avalugg
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Pawniard
- Bisharp
- Kingambit
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Veluza
- Dondozo
- Tatsugiri
- Great Tusk
- Scream Tail
- Brute Bonnet
- Flutter Mane
- Slither Wing
- Sandy Shocks
- Iron Treads
- Iron Bundle
- Iron Hands
- Iron Jugulis
- Iron Moth
- Iron Thorns
- Frigibax
- Artibax
- Baxcalibur
- Gimmighoul
- Gholdengo
- Wo-Chien
- Chien-Pao
- Ting-Lu
- Chi-Yu
- Roaring Moon
- Iron Valiant
- Koraidon
- Miraidon
