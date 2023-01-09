Every Pokémon species in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will have hundreds of Pokémon for you to find, battle, and catch to fill out your Pokédex, just like every other title in the series. Expect to see plenty of new and returning Pokémon that populate these new games. Here are the current confirmed Pokémon that appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Note: the list of Pokémon below are all confirmed and some expected appearances in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. That being said, this is an incomplete list that we will update over time up to the release of the games where we have access to the full Pokédex.

All Pokémon that appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a total of 400 Pokémon that natively appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet before any DLCs or Tera Raids add more to the roster. Here is the complete list.

Sprigatito Floragato Meowscarada Fuecoco Crocalor Skeledirge Quaxly Quaxwell Quaquaval Lechonk Oinkologne Tarountula Spidops Nymble Lokix Hoppip Skiploom Jumpluff Fletchling Fletchinder Talonflame Pawmi Pawmo Pawmot Houndour Houndoom Yungoos Gumshoos Skwovet Greedent Sunkern Sunflora Kricketot Kricketune Scatterbug Spewpa Vivillon Combee Vespiquen Rookidee Corvisquire Corviknight Happiny Chansey Blissey Azurill Marill Azumarill Surskit Masquerain Buizel Floatzel Wooper Clodsire Psyduck Golduck Chewtle Drednaw Igglybuff Jigglypuff Wigglytuff Ralts Kirlia Gardevoir Gallade Drowzee Hypno Gastly Haunter Gengar Tandemaus Maushold Pichu Pikachu Raichu Fidough Dachsbun Slakoth Vigoroth Slaking Bounsweet Steenee Tsareena Smoliv Dolliv Arboliva Bonsly Sudowoodo Rockruff Lycanroc Rolycoly Carkol Coalossal Shinx Luxio Luxray Starly Staravia Staraptor Oricorio Mareep Flaaffy Ampharos Petilil Lilligant Shroomish Breloom Applin Flapple Appletun Spoink Grumpig Squawkabilly Misdreavus Mismagius Makuhita Hariyama Crawbrawler Crabominable Salandit Salazzle Phanpy Donphan Cufant Copperajah Gible Gabite Garchomp Nacli Naclstack Garganacl Wingull Pelipper Magikarp Gyarados Arrokuda Barraskewda Basculin Gulpin Swalot Meowth Persian Drifloon Drifblim Flabebe Floette Florges Diglett Dugtrio Torkoal Numel Camerupt Bronzor Bronzong Axew Fraxure Haxorus Mankey Primeape Annihilape Meditite Medicham Riolu Lucario Charcadet Armarouge Ceruledge Barboach Whiscash Tadbulb Bellibolt Goomy Sliggoo Goodra Croagunk Toxicroak Wattrel Kilowattrel Eevee Vaporeon Jolteon Flareon Espeon Umbreon Leafeon Glaceon Sylveon Dunsparce Dudunsparce Deerling Sawsbuck Girafarig Farigiraf Grimer Muk Maschiff Mabosstiff Toxel Toxtricity Dedenne Pachirisu Shroodle Grafaiai Stantler Foongus Amoonguss Voltorb Electrode Magnemite Magneton Magnezone Ditto Growlithe Arcanine Teddiursa Ursaring Zangoose Seviper Swablu Altaria Skiddo Gogoat Tauros Litleo Pyroar Stunky Skuntank Zorua Zoroark Sneasel Weavile Murkrow Honchkrow Gothita Gothorita Gothitelle Sinistea Polteageist Mimikyu Klefki Indeedee Bramblin Brambleghast Toedscool Toedscruel Tropius Fomantis Lurantis Klawf Capsakid Scovillain Cacnea Cacturne Rellor Rabsca Venonat Venomoth Pineco Forretress Scyther Scizor Heracross Flittle Espathra Hippopotas Hoppopowdon Sandile Krokorok Krookodile Silicobra Sandaconda Mudbray Mudsdale Larvesta Volcarona Bagon Shelgon Salamence Tinkatin Tinkatuff Tinkaton Hatenna Hattrem Hatterene Impidimp Morgrem Grimmsnarl Wiglet Wugtrio Bombirdier Finizen Palafin Varoom Revavroom Cyclizar Orthworm Sableye Shuppet Banette Falinks Hawlucha Spiritomb Noibat Noivern Dreepy Drakloak Dragapult Glimmet Glimmora Rotom Greavard Houndstone Oranguru Passimian Komala Larvitar Pupitar Tyranitar Stonjourner Eiscue Pincurchin Sandygast Palossand Slowpoke Slowbro Slowking Shellos Gastrodon Shellder Cloyster Qwilfish Luvdisc Finneon Lumineon Bruxish Alomomola Skrelp Dragalge Clauncher Clawitzer Tynamo Elektrik Elektross Mareanie Toxapex Flamigo Dratini Dragonair Dragonite Snom Frosmoth Snover Abomasnow Delibird Cubchoo Beartic Snorunt Glalie Froslass Cryogonal Cetoddle Cetitan Bergmite Avalugg Rufflet Braviary Pawniard Bisharp Kingambit Deino Zweilous Hydreigon Veluza Dondozo Tatsugiri Great Tusk Scream Tail Brute Bonnet Flutter Mane Slither Wing Sandy Shocks Iron Treads Iron Bundle Iron Hands Iron Jugulis Iron Moth Iron Thorns Frigibax Artibax Baxcalibur Gimmighoul Gholdengo Wo-Chien Chien-Pao Ting-Lu Chi-Yu Roaring Moon Iron Valiant Koraidon Miraidon

