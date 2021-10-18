Pokémon Go reveals what cups players can vote to return for Season 9 of Battle League

Pokémon Go is setting up a new Players’ Choice poll for trainers who will be taking part in the Battle League Season 9. The poll will decide which past cups should return for Season 9. The poll will start on Wednesday, October 20 at 3 PM PT, and it will then end the following Wednesday at October 27 at 3 PM PT. Trainers will be able to vote on the official Pokémon Go Twitter account.

The choices include the Little Cup, the Kanto Cup, the Retro Cup, and Element Cup. The Little Cup was originally from Season 5 of the Battle League, and the restrictions for that cup were that players can only use Pokémon with 500 CP or lower. The Little Cup also restricted players to only use un-evolved Pokémon.

Choices include…



🥊 Little Cup

🥊 Kanto Cup

🥊 Retro Cup

🥊 Element Cup



Which cup will you choose? — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 18, 2021

The Kanto Cup is a recurring cup from Season 5, and players can only use the 151 original Pokémon from the Kanto region. The CP limit for Pokémon in the Kanto Cup was 1500 CP or lower. The Retro Cup was from Season 7, and all Pokémon except for Steel, Dark, and Fairy-types can participate. The CP limit for the Pokémon in the Retro Cup was 1500 CP. Finally, the Element Cup was from Season 8, and only Fire, Water, and Grass-type Pokémon could enter. The CP limit in the Element Cup was 500.

The Halloween Cup is the current event going on in Pokémon Go. The Halloween Cup only allows Bug, Dark, Ghost, Fairy, or Poison-type Pokémon and the CP for the participating Pokémon cannot exceed 1,500. The Cup started on October 15, and it will last until November 2.