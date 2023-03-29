Pokémon Go’s Spring into Spring event introduces Cutiefly at the start of April

The next Pokémon Go event that will begin in April is the Spring into Spring event, where players can find multiple Pokémon wearing cherry blossoms on their heads throughout the event. These Pokémon will only appear for a set amount of time, and this year’s Spring into Spring festivities introduces a long-awaited Pokémon, Cutiefly, and its evolved form, Rimbombee.

The Pokémon Go Spring into Spring event had been announced yesterday, alongside the April content update. Although the date of the event was shared, no proper context had appeared until now, where we can see that about the Cherry Blossom costume, exclusive to all Pikachu and Eevee evolutions.

These Pokémon will appear in the wild throughout the event, along with increased chances to find Jigglypuff, Marill, Whismur, Buneary wearing a flower crown, Bunnelby, and there’s a chance for players to find Chansey and Togetic in the wild wearing a flower crown. The Chansey and Togetic will be rare spawns, so don’t expect to find them too often.

Cutiefly will be appearing in the wild for the first time, and they’re expected to be a relatively common spawn. Once the Spring into Spring event ends, Cutiefly may continue to appear in the wild, but it will be much harder to track down. Some of the best ways to find Cutiefly during this event is to locate one-star raids featuring this Pokémon or to attempt to hatch the 2km eggs obtained. Lugia will continue to appear in five-star raids throughout the event, and Mega Lopunny will be in Mega Raids.’

The Spring into Spring event starts on April 4 and ends on the 10. When April 9 rolls around, there will be Elite Raids that will likely feature Regieleki, but that has yet to be revealed by Niantic right now. Given Regidrago was the previous Elite Raid encounter; it’s a safe bet Regieleki will also appear in this same fashion.