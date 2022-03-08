Pokémon Unite adds Duraludon next week

Trainers aren’t the only ones trying to “catch ’em all,” it seems. The Pokémon Unite roster keeps growing, and the latest addition is the metal dinosaur Duraludon.

Duraludon is a ranged attacker, and its character spotlight trailer shows off its medium-distance moves. Duraludon deals damage over time with what appears to be Stealth Rock, swipes enemies with its tail, fires Dragon Pulse from its mouth, and activates Laser Focus to buff its attacks. We get a brief look at its Unite attack too, which resembles Steel Beam. Its Gigantamax form is sadly absent from the trailer, but Duraludon still looks like a good choice for those who like to attack at range. It’ll be joining the Unite roster on Monday, March 14.

The MOBA has added plenty of new Pokémon since 2022 began. Most recently, we got the ring Pokémon Hoopa, which actually does use its souped-up Unbound form for its Unite attack. Before Hoopa came Trevenant, the haunted tree Pokémon.

The next mainline Pokémon games were also revealed recently. Scarlet and Violet are coming this year, though their reveal nearly didn’t happen due to the ongoing events in Ukraine. The Pokémon Company also made a sizable donation of $200,000 to UNICEF in support of the nation after it was invaded by Russia.