Pokémon Unite adds Hoopa and Full-Fury mode for Pokémon Day

The Pokémon Unite is steadily increasing, with spooky six-legged tree Trevenant joining last month and Aegislash being datamined in the MOBA’s code. But before the sword Pokémon arrives, we’re getting the Mythical ring Pokémon Hoopa.

As shown in the latest trailer, Hoopa’s Bound and Unbound forms are both present. When in Bound form, Hoopa can use its rings to teleport itself and its teammates. Hyperspace Hole, as the move is called, will warp anyone in its area-of-effect back to home base. Rings Unbound is its Unite Move, shifting it into Unbound form. Its attacks become Hyperspace Fury and Psybeam, which can damage “up to two nearby opposing Pokémon,” according to the form’s description. Hoopa is available in Pokémon Unite right now.

Coming in just a few days is a new limited-time mode called Full-Fury. As described in another trailer, Full-Fury mode offers “super fast” cooldowns, revives, and dunks. While the Pokémon themselves still move at the normal pace, these changes will nonetheless lead to much faster-paced matches. Full-Fury mode will be available starting on Pokémon Day, February 27. It is a limited-time event, but as of this writing, we don’t know when it will wrap up.

Pokémon Day is for the whole franchise, so other games are getting in on the celebration too. Pokémon Sword and Shield are offering an increased chance to catch Gigantamax Blastoise, Charizard, and Venusaur in Max Raid dens. Meanwhile, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl added a new Colosseum feature.