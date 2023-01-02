MultiVersus to possibly add a fan-favorite character from Breakin Bad

MultiVersus was one of the biggest hits in 2022. The game features many fan-favorite characters from the DC universe, but there is one character that players have been wanting from Breakin Bad who might be coming in 2023.

MultiVersus Fans can rejoice as one of the senior character designers, Dan Eder, hinted at possibly adding Walter White from Breakin Bad in 2023. The news comes from the official tweet of the senior character designer. The tweet does not directly talk about adding Walter White but only drops a hint.

Players have been requesting the developers for a while to add Walter White, and in that campaign, a Twitter account, “Walter White For MultiVersus,” has been doing a lot. While replying to an official tweet from Player1stGames wishing MultiVersus a fruitful year, they stated, “the only way I’ll have a good 2023 is if we see Walter White join MultiVersus that year.”

Expect good things — Dan Eder (@3DanEder) January 1, 2023

Dan Eder joined the conversation stating, “expect good things.” This is a direct hint that MultiVersus might finally fulfill players’ wishes and add Walter White. It’s worth noting that Walter White is not part of the DC universe, so there is no guarantee that he is joining the game.

Walter White is not the only character hinted at as one of the newer additions. Earlier last year, a data mining revealed that Samurai Jack might also be one of the new characters joining the game. As the official tweet stated about expecting good things, which means that there will many additions.

But it neither confirms nor denies Walter White joining the game. Nonetheless, the tweet directly responded to the talks of Walter White joining MultiVersus. If Walter White is one of the newer additions, it won’t be anytime soon because it will likely be in season 3.