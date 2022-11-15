MultiVersus Season 2 debuts a new store, improved online connectivity, and Marvin the Martian

MultiVersus has finally begun Season 2, and fans have much to experience at its launch and far after. The update not only adds new cosmetics to the fighting title, but those wanting to earn more while playing can expect some pleasant surprises. For one, players who progress through either the Premium and free Battle Pass will no longer go empty-handed once reaching a new Tier. It has even revealed that Marvin the Martian and a Game of Thrones map are launching soon, though the game’s new store tab has plenty to offer in the meantime.

With Season 2 now live, players can now see what the new in-game store holds. Its initial skins include Samurai Batman, Uncle Shagworthy, Evil Morty, and Fern, all of which can be purchased with the Gleamium currency. Players who have run dry of Gleamium surely will not have trouble earning other cosmetics. For the first time, the game now introduces a Battle Pass which features a reward at each of its free and Premium Tiers.

Player First Games has also given some details surrounding the incoming arrival of Looney Tunes star Marvin the Martian. The character is said to soon debut with abilities that involve his Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator device and spaceship. In terms of future locations, Season 2 looks to head to Westeros, with a Game of Thrones stage sporting the Iron Throne in the background. Neither of these additions have release dates quite yet, but it is noted Marvin’s full kit will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, online players should notice enhancements to servers, as further adjustments have been made to improve in-game stability and latency. However, this is just one of many changes brought by the seasonal update. The patch even brings the new Big Head Mode to the Silly Queue, while a few characters’ moves have been tuned. The game’s most recent character, Black Adam, is amongst the group, with the DC antihero receiving buffs to his Aerial Specials and Ground Up Attack.