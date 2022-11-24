PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set — very tentatively

The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles, along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both consoles were released, but it looks like the upcoming generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the next-gen Xbox console have a new release window that Sony and Microsoft have announced.

The release window is only tentative, and there’s no official statement from either company that these consoles are even being developed. However, it gives us an idea of the timeframe that companies plan on releasing new consoles.

While submitting documents for the Xbox-Activision merger, Microsoft addressed Sony in their statement, though a statement from Sony wasn’t included. Microsoft noted in their most recent response document (under section 3.80) that they anticipate players to rethink their console ownership when the next generation of consoles comes out. The section continues, stating that this console ownership rethink is only likely every eight years.

Microsoft also mentions that if Sony were concerned about the Xbox Activision Blizzard merger going forward, they would have six years to come up with a response in time for the next generation of consoles. With the estimated dates, a new console might be released by both companies around 2028, given that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S were originally released in 2020.

The year 2028 isn’t a confirmed release window, and the supply chain shortage due to the Covid pandemic has affected both Microsoft and Sony’s plans going forward. This eight-year estimation could be delayed as players need to spend more time with the current ninth generation of consoles. This tentative date also doesn’t seem to apply to companies such as Nintendo.

However, if you were thinking about a PlayStation 6 or the next Xbox in the far future, you may want to hold out for 2026-2028 — depending on the Xbox Activision Blizzard merger’s success, that might be the time when you see a new console.