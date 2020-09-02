PUBG Mobile banned in India along with 117 other Chinese apps

Amid the rising tensions with China, the Indian government has again banned 118 Chinese apps in total. This time, India’s most popular and revolutionary game PUBG Mobile with over 33 Million active users, is also included in the list.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the mobile game has been banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act because they are engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, the security of the state and public order.

“This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security, and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace,” the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said. You can have a look at the complete list of the banned apps in the tweets below.

Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India



PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

PUBG Mobile made changes to its privacy policy for the Indian users, but they still had to face the ban. The ban of PUBG Mobile will badly affect the Indian gaming community and the esports scene linked to it, including the major tournaments like the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Spilt 2020. Now the real question is: “Will PUBG Mobile make changes to the privacy policies again and make a comeback? “

Before this, the Indian government banned the Mobile Legends and Clash of Kings games along with 57 other Chinese apps.