Rainbow Six Extraction hits 5 million players in its first month

A new Rainbow Six game is an event for Ubisoft, and Extraction is off to a strong start. The tactical co-op shooter has reached 5 million players, and it hasn’t even been out for a full month as of the time of this writing.

The figure comes from Ubisoft’s fiscal year 2022 Q3 sales report. The very first page touts the achievement in a big, bold font. “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction reached 5 million unique active players,” it says. The number isn’t broken down by platform, but Extraction is available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. It also came to Game Pass on launch day, and it offers a Buddy Pass that lets players who own the full game team up with those who only have the trial version. Between multiple platforms and multiple methods to play for free, it’s easy to see how Extraction hit the 5-million mark so quickly.

