Rainbow Six players receive bonus content in Extraction and Siege

Rainbow Six Extraction recently received a name change and a release date, but it looks like even more content will be available for anyone who plays both Rainbow Six Extraction and Rainbow Six Siege. We’ve learned a great deal about Extraction already, including its connection to a Rainbow Six Siege event and that it’s built around PvE combat, similar to games like Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood.

The connections between Siege and Extraction don’t end with the Quarantine event that led to Extraction’s premise either. Ubisoft recently announced that anyone who plays both games will receive the United Front Bundle in both games, which includes two uniform sets and four additional operators. Siege players who play Extraction will also permanently receive all eighteen of Extraction’s operators to play as in Siege.

It’s good to see Ubisoft supporting both games, especially since they both have a different focus and gameplay style, and to see future franchise titles strengthen each other instead of effectively replacing the previous game, which is typically what happens in franchises like Call of Duty and Battlefield.

Rainbow Six Extraction is set to release September 16, 2021, and is currently available for pre-order with a variety of bonuses and options. You can also play on your preferred platform without saying goodbye to your friends since the title will have full crossplay support.