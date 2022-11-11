Rep your favorite team for Splatoon 3’s Pokémon Splatfest with official Twitter integration

Splatoon 3 is teaming up with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for a brand new Splatfest crossover. The new Splatfest stars the three new starter Pokémon that players can pick in Scarlet and Violet. As part of the promotion for Splatfest, Nintendo is offering a service to customize your official Twitter profile. If you register your Twitter icon on the Nintendo website and connect with your Nintendo Account, an exclusive frame will appear on your profile image on Twitter as soon as the Splatfest begins.

When you register your Twitter account, you need to select a supporting team. In the Pokémon Splatfest for Splatoon 3, players can support one of three teams during the event — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. When you select a supporting team to link with your Twitter account, your profile image will match the color of the team you are supporting. Your Twitter icon will be green if you support Sprigatito, red if your support Fuecoco, and blue if you support Quaxly.

Your profile frame will change during Splatfest’s interim report, with different color ink splattering across your image. The changes to your profile depend on your team’s situation during the Splatfest. If your team is doing well, you will have less ink on your icon.

Your Splatfest frame should go away at 9 AM on November 14. If you want to change your icon after registering, you will need to cancel your registration and re-register after changing your icon.

[Splatoon 3]



Nintendo is offering a service which lets you customize your Twitter profile icon to rep your Splatfest team.



It will also automatically change depending on who is leading at Halftime.



Check it out 👇https://t.co/UIdzw0nASJ — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) November 10, 2022

Nintendo is going all out with this Splatoon x Scarlet and Violet Splatfest. The company was also offering exclusive Splatoon keychains with Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Players can purchase these keychains on Nintendo’s official store, but they can only buy them if they have a My Nintendo account and can only My Nintendo points to purchase them. The keychains have since sold out.