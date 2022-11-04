Which Pokémon Splatfest team should you choose in Splatoon 3? Grass, Fire, or Water

Splatfests changed in Splatoon 3. With the addition of Tricolor Turf Wars, players now have the option to choose between three different teams. It can be hard enough to decide when there are only two options, especially when the teams represent something deeper.

That’s exactly the case with the upcoming Pokémon Splatfest, as it’s a Scarlet and Violet tie-in. Players are being asked to choose between Grass, Fire, and Water. Pokémon fans recognize those as the three perennial starter types — they’ve been making this decision for years. Even so, choosing a team for a Splatfest is a different beast. We can’t tell you which team to pick, but we can help you narrow it down with a few different methods.

How to choose a team for the Pokémon Splatfest

The Starter Method

This is probably the most obvious way to make your choice. What starter do you usually pick in Pokémon games? Just go with that. If you tend to mix things up between different generations, you could even use the winner of the Splatfest to help you choose your starter in Scarlet and Violet.

The Vibe Check

If you don’t have a go-to starter type, then you could try a vibe check. If we can put on our New Age hat for just a moment, how do you see yourself? Are you sturdy and vibrant like the earth and its green grass? Are you burning with passion and determination like the flames of a fire? Are you calm and adaptable like flowing water? Parlay that feeling into your Splatfest team choice.

The Dice Roll

Failing that, you can always leave things up to chance — Dungeons & Dragons players do it all the time. Get yourself a dice (click here if you don’t have a physical one) and give it a roll. The result determines your team: 1 or 2 for Grass, 3 or 4 for Fire, and 5 or 6 for Water.

Image via Nintendo

Pokémon Splatfest start date and times

You can vote for your team in Splatoon 3 right now, but the Splatfest itself is still a week away as of the time of this writing. The exact start time is Friday, November 11 at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT. The Splatfest ends on Sunday, November 13 at the same hour.

Pokémon Splatfest physical rewards

Normally Splatfests are strictly in-game events, and the winners just get bragging rights for coming out on top. This time however, you can get a fun, physical reward from Nintendo as well. A set of keychains representing each element and its associated starter Pokémon is up for grabs via My Nintendo Points.