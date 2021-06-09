Report: This year’s Call of Duty titled Call of Duty: Vanguard

Just like clockwork, every year we get a new entry in the Call of Duty franchise. Usually, an announcement of some kind comes during E3 from one of Activision’s many studios working on the franchise. However, according to a report from VGC, the next Call of Duty game won’t be present during the massive summer conference. Luckily, the same report has also revealed the title of the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise: Call of Duty: Vanguard.

According to the report, Call of Duty: Vanguard, which is being developed by Sledgehammer Games, will take the Call of Duty franchise back to World War II. The game’s plot will center around both the European and Pacific theaters of war from the Allied perspective. The game will feature all the staples of a modern Call of Duty title, including a campaign, multiplayer, and zombies mode.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is reportedly on track to release this upcoming November for both current and last-gen consoles, as well as on PC. Vanguard should also be a return to form somewhat for developer Sledgehammer Games. The developer has a long history with the Call of Duty franchise, including 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII.