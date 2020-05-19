Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem are coming to Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go players can expect five-star raids to heat up in the future with three new legendary Pokémon on their way. Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem will become new five-star raids, available for capture for those capable of taking them down.

Reshiram and Zekrom initially made their debut in Pokémon Black and White versions, which released 2010 for the Nintendo DS, while Kyurem came to the game’s sequel, Pokémon Black 2 and White 2. Trainers traveled to the Unova region, where they met a brand new generation of Pokémon. These versions were the only games in the franchise to receive direct sequels.

Originally discovered in the Unova region and first met by Trainers in Pokémon Black Version and Pokémon White Version, Legendary Pokémon Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem will soon be making their Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids! https://t.co/OulCpObqCS pic.twitter.com/KgSqiLZHDe — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 19, 2020

The new legendaries are powerful new additions to the game. Reshiram is a Dragon and Fire-type, Zekrom is a Dragon and Electric-type, and Kyurem is a Dragon and Ice-type. For those who have been searching for a Dragon-type to add to their collection, one of these three would prove worthwhile additions to your Pokémon roster.

While we don’t have an official release date for these Pokémon, we can expect them in the future, hopefully, after things start to settle down regarding COVID-19 and more players can wander around the world freely.