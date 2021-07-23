Rockstar Games giving all GTA Online players GTA$250,000

Rockstar Games has announced that it will be giving all GTA Online players GTA$250,000 today. Players don’t need to do anything special. The money will be added to their accounts at some point today and will be available to spend on whatever they want.

This community reward is a thank you from Rockstar Games to the entire GTA Online community for playing the Los Santos Tuners update. The developer announced that the Los Santos Tuners update has seen more players jump in and try out the new content than any other update in GTA Online’s history.

A huge thank you to our amazing GTA Online community — we're extremely humbled to share that more players joined GTA Online for the launch of Los Santos Tuners than any update ever!



In thanks, we’re dropping GTA$250K in everyone’s accounts shortly. See you on the streets of LS! pic.twitter.com/VrqXgCNNwc — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 23, 2021

The last update to break this record was the Diamond Casino and Resort update. While, as with this update, player numbers haven’t been shared, the update added loads of new content and a brand new location to explore and engage with. Los Santos Tuners added more cars, races, and an entirely new sub-culture of society to get involved with, car enthusiasts.

With the update having been out less than a week, this weekend will be the real show for just how many players hop into GTA Online to try out the new content. Rockstar Games is drip-feeding the new vehicles promised in the leadup to the update’s launch, so dedicated players will want to collect as many of them as possible this week before anything else comes along to clog up their todo lists next week.