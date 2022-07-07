Rockstar promises expanded missions and better payouts for GTA Online, increased support for Red Dead

Rockstar Games release a new blog post to thank players for their ongoing support for the company’s online titles. The blog post then goes over upcoming new updates for Grand Theft Auto Online. The blog promise that expansions for missions in GTA Online will be coming in the next major update. Rockstar also promises that it will increase support for Red Dead Online in the coming days following fan feedback.

The new update for GTA Online intends to include more Contact Missions and expand Criminal Careers. Criminal Careers are set titles/jobs that players can give their Avatars in Online play. The upcoming update intends to expand the Criminal Careers of Executive, Biker, Gunrunner, and Nightclub Owner. The new Contact Missions will give players the opportunity to be sworn in as a special IAA Field Operative, allowing them to investigate several criminal conspiracies.

The GTA update includes gameplay changes based on players’ feedback. These changes include reducing the effectiveness of homing missiles for the Oppressor Mk II and offering more convenient ways to access snacks and armor. To encourage cooperative play, the payouts for Bodyguards, Associates, and MC Members will all increase, no matter how players choose to play. Rockstar intends to continue supporting the game with new curated seasonal events, in-game bonuses, and community challenges.

Rocksteady claims in the blog post that the company is listening to players’ feedback and recognizes that resources for Red Dead Online have slowed down in recent times. The company plans to fix it and promises it will start implementing new updates for the game soon. As part of this new intuitive to refocus on Red Dead Online, the company plans to expand several existing modes and add a new Telegram Mission by this year.

These new updates and expansions are expected to arrive sometime in the summer and “beyond.”