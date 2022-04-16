Rumors of Certain Affinity working on a Halo Infinite battle royale continue to swirl, separate from the main game

A Halo Infinite battle royale is reportedly in development and Halo support studio Certain Affinity is once again attached to the game mode that has supposedly been in the works over the last two or more years. Windows Central’s Jez Corden on the most recent episode of the Xbox Two podcast added to the speculation that the game is separate from the main game and is planned to release this year sometime during season three or four.

The rumor hasn’t been officially confirmed by Microsoft, although it does come off the heels of Certain Affinity confirming earlier this week that the studio is “deepening” its relationship with the main Halo studio 343 Industries. The studio teased it’s now working on “evolving” Halo Infinite further “in some new and exciting ways.”

A battle royale game is certainly one way to do that, but it isn’t too surprising that Certain Affinity is attached as it was reported back in January that the studio was rumored to be working on a new game mode codenamed “tatanka.” Certain Affinity is looking to go down that “evolving” journey with some more help — the studio is currently hiring for Halo-related roles across Austin, Toronto, and remotely.

If the rumor is true, it might be a while until Microsoft confirms the Halo battle royale’s existence, plus we are still waiting for the release of campaign co-op and forge mode in the main game. Until then, Halo Infinite’s second season – Lone Wolves is set to begin on May 3 with newly added maps coming that will be “very different” from the ones you know.