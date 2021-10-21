Shin Megami Tensei V Digital Deluxe Edition announced, includes all day one DLC

Shin Megami Tensei V’s release date is creeping ever closer, and we recently learned about all the day one DLC coming to the game at launch. While all of that content can be downloaded a la carte, the Digital Deluxe Edition will package it all up for you at a reduced price.

Included in the Digital Deluxe Edition are several side quests: The Rage of a Queen, A Goddess in Training, The Doctor’s Last Wish, and Return of the True Demon. As detailed on the Nintendo game page, the first three quests include boss battles against special demons that can then be recruited; the fourth brings back Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD‘s protagonist, the Demi-fiend, whom you can challenge to a fight as well.

Also included are three boosters: Mitama Dance of EXP, Mitama Dance of Wealth, and Mitama Dance of Miracles. These increase the spawn rate of Kushi, Saki, and Nigi Mitama demons, which drop experience boosters, high-value treasures, and Glory-granting items, respectively. Free Japanese voice options and the less-punishing Safety Difficulty will also be available to download on day one.

The Digital Deluxe Edition costs $84.99, which is $25 more than the standard game’s price. However, the previously mentioned day one DLC pieces add up to more than $25 total, so if you intend to grab them all, you can save a few bucks by going deluxe. Special physical editions of SMT V are available for pre-order as well.

Shin Megami Tensei V comes exclusively to Nintendo Switch on November 12. In the lead-up, we’ve been treated to lots of looks at new designs for the game’s many demons. Most recently, we saw the updated Ippon-Datara and Obariyon.