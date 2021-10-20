God of War officially announced for PC release on January 2022

It’s an exciting time for PC-exclusive players, as 2018’s God of War is finally making its way to the PC. Sony made an official announcement with a launch trailer, revealing that the PC port for the God of War game will be expected to release on January 14, 2022.

There has been a lot of speculation among fans that the title could make it the PC at some point. In September, Nvidia GeForce listed the game as possibly coming to the PC, but that turned out to be purely speculative.

The God of War series has always been a PlayStation exclusive title since the very first game released on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, so it never seemed likely that the game will ever be ported anything outside a Sony console. What made Sony and the developers at Santa Monica Studio change their minds is unknown, but the 2018 version of God of War will be the first mainline title in the series to not be a PlayStation exclusive.

2018’s God of War has received nothing short of almost universal acclaim, which may have been a contribution to eventually porting it to the PC; it joins Horizon Zero Dawn, Death Stranding, Uncharted 4, and Days Gone as first-party PlayStation games on the PC. The game switches protagonist Kratos out of the Greek myths and into Norse mythology. The Norse saga of the series will conclude with God of War Ragnarok next year.