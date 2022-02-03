Silk Sonic’s Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars join Fortnite as playable skins

Looks like we’ll finally be able to see if Bruno Mars meant it when he said he’d catch a grenade for us, since he and Silk Sonic bandmate (and popular musician in his own right), Anderson .Paak will be coming to Fortnite on February 10, according to Epic Games in an official release.

The skins will be released on February 10. Players and Silk Sonic fans can purchase the skins in the item shop, with a Silk Sonic Cup opening on February 7 where winners can unlock the in-game cosmetics three days earlier than the rest.

Coming alongside the two new additions to the Fortnite Icon Series is a new in-game radio station, Icon Radio, featuring not only Silk Sonic’s newest tunes, but also Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s solo work, with Bootsy Collins as the in-game radio DJ. You can listen to Icon Radio in your Joyride vehicle while playing the game.

Finally, as with every cosmetic set, we have the items. The Bruno Mars skin comes equipped with the Sound Scepter pickaxe and a golden microphone on a golden stand — both as a pickaxe and as a Back Bling to wear throughout the match.

Anderson .Paak similarly comes equipped with music-themed items, with the rapper and drummer sporting a Sonic Snare Back Bling and the Boom Bap pickaxe.

Anderson and Bruno both have three alternate styles for their skins, with one of each of their styles being a dynamic, reactive style that will change as players play the game.