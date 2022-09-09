Sonic Frontiers artbook preview may have leaked another zone

Sonic Frontiers will have a number of returning stages and zones, and the blue blur will dash across a series of large islands, each with its own theme. So far, we’ve seen lush green hills, floating islands in the sky, and a very dry desert. We might have just gotten a peek at a fourth biome too.

The official Japanese Sonic YouTube account released a short video that showcases a Frontiers artbook. At about 30 seconds in (as spotted by BlueStarEXSF on ResetEra), a page with what appears to be a new biome is seen for just a moment before the camera dissolves to a different shot — a deliberate edit. For that brief moment (captured below), we can see Sonic standing on some black rock by what appears to be a river of lava. Considering the variety of areas that are expected to appear in Sonic Frontiers, a volcanic level would be appropriate. Red Volcano Zone and Volcanic Valley Zone have already appeared in Sonic Blast and Sonic 3D past, respectively.

Image via Sonic YouTube

This wouldn’t be the first time something from Sonic Frontiers has leaked. A number of screenshots (like the one at the top of this article) showed off the desert island before it was officially revealed. There was also a whole batch of merchandise that revealed unannounced characters.

In terms of official information, the Sonic Frontiers theme song recently made its debut. “Vandalize” by ONE OK ROCK is the tune, and it’s been receiving high praise from the Sonic community so far. We’re sure to hear plenty more enjoyable songs when the full game arrives.

As for when that will be, Sonic Frontiers’ release date is November 8. It’s headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. There are two different editions up for preorder, though the artbook seen in this article is not part of either one.