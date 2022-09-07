Sonic Frontiers theme song Vandalize revealed by SEGA and ONE OK ROCK

Sonic the Hedgehog fans have had a lot of questions about Frontiers ever since it was first teased. What stages and zones will be in the final games? Who is Sage, the ghost girl? And most important to some, what will the Frontiers theme song sound like? We’ve gotten plenty of answers, and that last question is the most recent one to be checked off the list.

It’s called “Vandalize,” and it’s played by ONE OK ROCK, a Japanese band that’s been in the record business since 2005. Musically, it’s a much more atmospheric tune than some of Sonic’s previous themes — that’s an intentional tonal choice to match the open-world nature of the game. Sega calls it “an astounding and fitting track to be paired with Sonic for his latest journey on the Starfall Islands” in the description of the accompanying YouTube video. You can have a look (and listen) below.

Checking the comments under the video, “Vandalize” seems to be receiving high praise from the Sonic fan base. In fact, several commenters mention that they’ve always thought ONE OK ROCK would make a good collaboration for the Sonic games, so it’s nice to see their wish fulfilled. Others get a nostalgic vibe from the theme song, picking up on “old 2000s AMVs” vibes and “the same energy as several iconic songs from the Adventure era.” Anything that gets compared to Adventure is hitting a sweet spot for the fans.

As for when they can experience the full game, Sonic Frontiers’ release date is Tuesday, November 8. It’s coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. There are two different versions up for preorder, though some may be disappointed to learn that there’s no high-tier Collector’s Edition for those who were willing to fork over extra cash. At least there’s more Sonic Frontiers merchandise on the way, according to recent leaks.