Sony and Playstation apparently have “more than 10” TV and movie projects in development

In the sneak peek trailer for the Gran Turismo live-action film, the president of Sony’s Motion Picture Group, Sanford Panitch, states there are more than ten film and television projects in development from Sony. Though Panitch doesn’t list what those television and film projects are, audiences are aware of several properties that are currently being turned into a film or TV show.

Besides the Grand Turismo movie coming on August 11, other movies and shows based on PlayStation titles that have been announced include The Last of Us show, the God of War show, the Twisted Metal show, a Day Gone film, a Ghost of Tsushima film, a Jak & Daxter film, and a Gravity Rush film. Sony has been looking for ways to expand the PlayStation brand beyond video games, hoping to make some franchises into multi-media properties. Sony released The Uncharted live-action film in early 2022, which ended up being a mild hit in theaters and on streaming.

The highly anticipated Last of Us television series is set to debut on HBO Max on January 15. The series stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, with the original creators of the game serving as executive producers. Amazon announced it was working on making a God of War series with Rafe Judkins as a showrunner in December 2022. Other than the official announcement, there hasn’t been any more news on the God of War series. Peacock picked up the live-action Twisted Metal show, starring Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and the voice of Will Arnett as Sweet Tooth.

In February 2022, Uncharted Director, Ruben Fleischer, stated he was working on a Jak and Daxter movie, but not much else has been revealed about the project since. A Ghost of Tsushima movie adaptation has been in development for a while, with John Wick director Chad Stahelski hired to direct the feature. A Gravity Rush film was announced in August 2022, with director Anna Mastro and screenwriter Emily Jerome attached to work on the motion picture.