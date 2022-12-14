Amazon takes a swing at Kratos, orders a God of War TV series

The success of the God of War franchise following the soft reboot of the series cannot be overstated, with God of War 2018 receiving critical acclaim as it took the series in a new direction. The sequel, God of War Ragnarok, was a follow-up success that fans were excited to experience as it wrapped up the Norse mythology journey. Now, it has been announced that it’s time for the series to make its way to television, with Amazon lining up to bring Kratos to life in a streaming series.

The God of War television series will reportedly have Rafe Judkins as the showrunner, who worked on Amazon’s Wheel of Time series, alongside writers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who both worked on The Expanse television series, and Marvel’s Iron Man movie.

Related: Some God of War fans want one more Greek game after Ragnarok

Based on the report, it looks like the television series will focus on Kratos after his time burning Olympus to the ground when he first finds himself in Midgard. The series will follow the events during 2018’s God of War story, where Kratos’ wife, Faye, has passed away. He must travel through the nine realms with his son to reach the highest peak in the realm to spread her ashes. Their journey will have them facing multiple adversaries, including Baldur, the Aesir god who can feel no pain.

The announcement of the God of War television show happens a month before The Last of Us television series kicks off on HBO Max, starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. The recent trailers have highlighted how devoted the producers and writers were to the source material of the 2013 PlayStation game, and we can only imagine the God of War team will want to follow this same trend. The success of The Last of Us on HBO Max could indicate the quality of God of War’s television debut.

Before this was formally announced, Christopher Judge, the voice behind Kratos for 2018’s God of War and God of War Ragnarok, has already “co-signed” himself as the ideal actor to play the character onscreen in a tweet following Ragnarok’s release. With the Amazon studio working alongside PlayStation Productions to create the series, Santa Monica Studio’s Cory Barlog will be an executive producer, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he had some ideas for several of the upcoming cast members.

We don’t have an exact timeline for when the God of War series will be happening or when we’ll get our first look at it, but the show has been in development since March.