Speedrunner beats Elden Ring in just 14 minutes, breaking previous world record

Elden Ring is a tough game by all accounts, but somehow speedrunner Distortion2 has finished the game in just 14 minutes. That’s quicker than getting your coffee at a Starbucks during a rush hour.

Distortion2 was able to finish Elden Ring in a world record time of 14:08 after discovering a new route. The task is mostly accomplished by zipping from one place to another. The streamer has their character guarding and moving forward ever so slightly. They also put on a metronome in the background to help with timing.

If the move is performed correctly, a speedrunner can skip a majority of the map in seconds with a glitched warp. Backing out of the game and reloading also helps improve the time. Due to these time skipping warps, Distortion2 only had to beat one boss, Maliketh, the Black Blade, which he beat with the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War.

This run beats out Distortion2’s last world record of 25:29. The 14:08 run is incredible as the next best time is from the German speedrunner Muftaay at 26:07, according to Speedrun.com.

The 14:08 time set that Distortion2 set himself will likely be beaten by the streamer once again. “[The] new route is insanely fast,” Distortion2 said in his YouTube video description. “Unfortunately I suck at the new ‘MEGA’ zip; I’ll get a good one eventually though!”