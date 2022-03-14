What to do with the Remembrance of the Black Blade in Elden Ring

Late in Elden Ring’s main quest, you’ll encounter Maliketh, the Black Blade. If you overcome this tough boss, you’ll obtain the Remembrance of the Black Blade, which you can give to Finger Reader Enia to acquire some of Maliketh’s equipment.

There are two items you can earn by giving Enia the Remembrance: Maliketh’s Black Blade or the Black Blade Incantation. You can only acquire one item with the Remembrance, but luckily, you can duplicate boss Remembrances so that you can acquire both items on a single playthrough.

Maliketh’s Black Blade is a Colossal Sword that requires 34 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 20 Faith to wield. It also scales with each of those attributes. Its unique skill, Destined Death, sees your character take a swing with the blade before plunging it into the ground and creating an AOE field around them. To top it all off, those hit with this attack will have their maximum HP temporarily reduced, and will also continue to lose HP for a short time.

The Black Blade incantation sees your character perform a powerful overhead strike with an illusory black blade. This is an ability best suited for Faith builds, given that it requires 46 Faith to wield. Those hit with it are also inflicted with the same HP debuff that the Destined Death ability causes.