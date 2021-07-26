Splitgate servers go down for optimization until the game’s console launch on Tuesday

The high concept arena shooter Splitgate blew up in popularity during a crossplay beta in the past couple of weeks, but late Sunday night, the game was ripped away from players quite suddenly. It’s a temporary measure, however, as the beta wraps up and developer 1047 Games prepares for the proper release of the console version of Splitgate. Until the game returns on Tuesday, the game’s official Twitter account relayed some of the beta’s accomplishments in just a short time.

While the game was originally released on PC in 2019, Splitgate has had a resurgence thanks to its playability on consoles — it also certainly helps that Splitgate is both free to play and features full support for cross platform play. Splitgate is very reminiscent of Halo 2 and Halo 3 in terms of map design, visual aesthetic, weapons, and game modes, but with the added feature of being able to shoot two portals to create an entry and exit point, which unlocks a whole other layer of strategy.

Since the crossplay beta started, Splitgate has topped trends and charts on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation stores, to the point that the servers were actually overcapacity. The team at 1047 Games is rather small, but tweets from the team indicate that it is expanding to accommodate for the growing bottleneck of players. Once Splitgate fully returns on Tuesday, July 27, it’ll be competing against a lot of bigger online live service titles. Until then, 1047 Games also promises a Monday morning announcement about the title.