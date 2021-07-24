When is Splitgate coming to console? – Xbox and PlayStation release date

Splitgate, the free-to-play, multiplayer shooter, has been causing quite a storm on PC already, and players are wondering when 1047 Games’ mix of Halo and Portal will be coming to console.

Splitgate is due to release on PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox One and X/S on July 27. On May 24, 2019, the game was released on PC and has amassed a solid fanbase so far, sitting at Very Positive on Steam with over 17,000 reviews.

In Splitgate, players manipulate the map by opening portals, allowing them to dive through and come out in new positions. This allows for quick traversal of the map and some well-planned outplays. The shooting has been likened to Halo, where precise aim and a degree of aggression can be combined to really dominate a match. Splitgate really boils down to how well players can manipulate the map with the clever use of portals to eke out every advantage. Learn clever portal placements and routes is a lot of fun and makes all the difference between winning and losing.

Splitgate gives players the option of duking it out with their enemies over 20 different maps, with 15 different game modes that are split between casual and competitive. The title also fully supports cross platform play, so you can team up with your buddies no matter what platform they play on.