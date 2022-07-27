Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake in development trouble

It’s been reported that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the remake being developed by Aspyr Media, has been delayed indefinitely. The developer is now trying to work out what comes next as members of staff have been abruptly told that the studio is now looking for new contracts and opportunities.

This news was initially reported by Jason Schreier at Bloomberg, and details how the game’s development has been rocky for the last couple of months at least. Throughout this month, staff members have been told that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is on pause and Aspyr Media is looking for new work. The game’s Art and Design Directors were also recently fired very abruptly, indicating a sudden shift in plans for the project.

This game was set to be one of the first to launch outside of EA’s control. The publishing rights are now out in the open, allowing studios such as Aspyr Media, Quantic Dream, and Ubisoft to take a crack at making a great Star Wars game.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, a demo of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was shown to production partners of Lucasfilm Ltd. LLC and Sony on June 30. While the team was excited about this vertical slice, the sudden firings of two of the game’s Directors came swiftly after. Leadership explained to staff in various meetings that the project wasn’t where it needed to be and had cost too much money with little to show for it, which is why the studio is now looking for new work. Bloomberg sources also suggest that studio heads promised an unrealistic release date of late 2022 when the game is more likely to be done in 2025 if work continues at its current pace.

