Steam set a new player record over Thanksgiving weekend

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday — with their forces combined, Steam is seeing some incredible numbers. In fact, the ubiquitous PC game launcher set a new record for players over the holiday weekend.

As spotted by PC Gamer, Steam hit set a new record for concurrent users, as more than 27 million people were playing games on Sunday, November 28. The top three games of the day were all Steam staples: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. As of the time of this writing, SteamDB lists just over 23 million concurrents — only a fraction less than Sunday’s all-time high.

Good numbers for Steam of course mean good numbers for specific games. Farming Simulator 22 rounds out the top 10 as of the time of this writing, continuing its success after passing 100,000 concurrents and knocking the Halo Infinite multiplayer down the rankings. The beta is currently ranked number 17, but considering Halo Infinite’s December 8 release date is nearly here, those numbers are sure to shoot up again soon — the beta passed 150,000 players in just two hours after release, after all.

Other titles like Apex Legends and New World continue to dominate Steam’s top 10. The former is currently running its 11th content season, while the latter recently launched its Into the Void patch 1.1.