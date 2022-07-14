Street Fighter 6 features perfect win animations — Luke dances like a TikToker

The official list of playable characters in Street Fighter 6 might not be too deep right now, but the likes of Luke, Ryu, Chun-Li, and others are getting some extra flair for the new game. As it turns out, winning a perfect round — defeating your opponent while taking no damage yourself — will trigger a unique animation.

Capcom brand manager Matthew Edwards shared what this looks like on Twitter. The video attached to Edwards’ tweet shows Luke celebrating with a quick dance and a big smile. “Luke is definitely from the TikTok generation,” Edwards jokes. Given the vertical aspect ratio of the video, it really does look like a video pulled from TikTok. Edwards signs off by “wondering what the other perfect win animations look like.” So do we. While a military man like Guile probably won’t be dancing, it will interesting to see how the rest of the roster celebrates a perfect win.

Speaking of the roster — this is why we said “official list of characters” earlier — the complete, alleged Street Fighter 6 roster leaked right after the first gameplay was shown. It included more veterans like Blanka, Dhalsim, and Zangief, as well as several newcomers like the beefy Marisa and the mysterious A.K.I. What’s more, Capcom essentially confirmed the roster by saying that we weren’t supposed to see those images so soon.

In any case, we won’t see the full game in action until next year. Street Fighter 6 will release sometime in 2023, and it’s headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. EVO attendees will be able to play the game there, as there will Street Fighter 6 demo kiosks at the annual tournament. In addition to the perfect win animations, new features include a Drive system and simplified modern controls. The EVO crowd will be able to see all three for themselves at the show, held in Las Vegas from Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.