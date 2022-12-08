Street Fighter 6’s first season of DLC has leaked, will feature four new fighters and more

Street Fighter 6 is coming next year — specifically, in June, if a recent PlayStation Store leak is to be believed. As it turns out, the release date isn’t the only thing about Street Fighter 6 that’s leaking. It looks like four additional characters will be added as DLC during the game’s first year of content.

Video game Twitter favorite @Wario64 looked at some listings for Street Fighter 6, and they uncovered additional information about its Deluxe Edition. According to the description, that edition “includes [the] base game, Year 1 Character Pass (contains four characters), colors 3-10 for each of those Year characters’ Outfit 1, and 4,200 Drive Tickets for in-game purchases.” In other words, the Deluxe Edition gets you four extra DLC characters when they release, all their color variants, and some in-game currency.

"Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition – Includes base game, Year 1 Character Pass (containing four characters), colors 3-10 for each of those Year 1 characters’ Outfit 1, and bonus of 4,200 Drive Tickets for in-game purchases" pic.twitter.com/wWgZmroscf — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 8, 2022

The mention of these characters brings two questions to mind. First, who are the four new fighters? About a month ago, Capcom released some never-before-seen Street Fighter concept art that gave us a few ideas. A velociraptor and a genie were among the sketches. The second question is, will there be more DLC characters released after those first four? Based on the naming of the Year 1 Character Pass, we feel confident in saying yes, there will be additional character passes after that. Street Fighter V saw multiple seasons of content that eventually brought the roster up to a whopping 45 contenders.

For now, Street Fighter 6 will launch with 18 characters on the roster. The lineup is a combination of veterans like Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li, as well as newcomers like Jaime, Kimberly, and Marisa. The game supports custom created characters in certain modes too.

You can get your hands on some of those fighters very soon, as the second Street Fighter 6 beta is coming up later this month. It will run from December 16 through December 19.