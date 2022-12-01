Street Fighter 6 beta gets round two this month

After the initial Street Fighter 6 beta briefly came back online in late October, there was suspicion that we’d be getting a second round of testing. Whether that was a mistake or not, it did end up being a sign — the game is indeed getting another beta. Consider it an extra holiday gift from Capcom.

The flashy beta announcement trailer shows off what you can expect from this new opportunity to preview the game. Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken, Jaime, Luke, Kimberly, Juri, and Guile will be playable this time. You’ll also be able to make your own avatar of course — there were some real monsters coming out of the character creator last time. As for modes, the second closed beta test will let players get their hands on ranked, casual, and Battle Hub matches, as well as open tournaments, Extreme Battles, Game Center, and training.

As for when the beta takes place, you don’t have to wait too long as of the time of this writing. Street Fighter 6’s second beta will run from December 16 through December 19, giving players a nice long weekend to try it out. The beta will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and yes, it will support crossplay just like the full game.

If you want to sign up for chance to play the beta, note that there are some changes since last time. First and foremost, you must already have your Capcom ID and platform account linked before applying. Capcom explained that this is meant to combat unauthorized beta code reselling, which happened last time. The second beta will also have a number of bug fixes and fighter adjustments compared to the first round.

As for the final release date of Street Fighter 6, we’re still waiting on word from Capcom. At the moment, it’s just slated for some time in 2023, on the previously mentioned platforms. The full launch roster will have 10 more characters than those included in the second beta, for a total of 18 contenders.