We’ll get our first look at the Super Mario Bros. movie at NYCC with a teaser trailer

Ever since the Super Mario Bros movie was announced more than four years ago, Nintendo fans have been wanting to see what the film looks and sounds like. Next month at New York Comic Con, they’ll finally get their chance.

New York Comic Con will be held from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, and the Mario movie teaser trailer is sure to be the highlight of day one for many attendees. “Join us October 6 at 4 PM ET [1 PM PT] for the teaser trailer premiere of Nintendo & Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. film,” the official NYCC Twitter account declares. The tweet also includes a reminder of the movie’s release date: April 7, 2023. It was recently pushed back from this year to next.

While we haven’t seen what the classic Mushroom Kingdom characters look like in the final film, we do at least know who’s voicing them. The voice cast was announced two years ago, and it includes the likes of Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and many other notable names. If you’re disappointed that Mario’s classic voice Charles Martinet isn’t on the main cast list, don’t worry: Nintendo promises that his voice will be heard in the movie in some fashion. In addition, a Donkey Kong solo movie is already reportedly in the works. It’s surprising to hear about that before confirmation of a Mario movie sequel, but that will most likely happen too.

