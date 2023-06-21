Super Mario Bros. Wonder Coming to Nintendo Switch This Winter

With a hit movie out this year, a remake of a fan-favorite RPG, and new tracks coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario is looking to have one of his best years in recent memory, and Nintendo has shown no signs of slowing down its Mario hype.

Mario and friends are preparing for their next adventure, as Nintendo has announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a new 2D Mario game coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Announced during Nintendo Direct

The new 2D Mario game was announced during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct and will see Mario embark on a brand-new adventure that looks to be a major shake-up of the usual formula. For one, the game will sport a revamped aesthetic that retains the similar style of previous Super Mario Bros. titles but with a fresh coat of paint and more detail.

From what we have seen in the trailer released during the Direct, the game will also have plenty of new features and additions. There will be plenty of characters for players to play as, including Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, Toad, and of course, Mario. We also saw new enemies and power-ups, including the ability for Mario to turn into an elephant right at the end of the trailer. We also saw Mario using powers that made him stretch up and become tall, and become a spike ball, so we can expect this newest Mario title to have plenty of new and weirdly wonderful powers for players to try.

One of the biggest takeaways from the trailer, and will likely be a central mechanic in the game, is the Wonder Flowers. These sparkly blue flowers change the world around Mario dramatically, causing the level’s look and play to change drastically, including pipes coming to life, herds of bulls riding across the level, and a whole host of other wacky encounters. The trailer also showed Mario grinding rails, swimming up waterfalls, and Daisy pushing a warp pipe, so it’s clear this game will be doing many new things compared to previous titles.

From what we have seen so far, Super Mario Bros. Wonder looks to be a great new addition to Mario’s 2D offerings. Alongside all the other Mario-related games and news this year, it’s proven to be a great time to be a Mario fan. Super Mario Bros. Wonder will release for Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023.