Surprising no one, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is officially 2022’s best-selling game

The year is done and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is officially the best-selling game of 2022. With a lot of serious competition, one might think that this would be a close fight. However, most of us knew that Modern Warfare 2 would win this fight. With the hype surrounding the release of this remake, and also the appearance of Warzone 2.0, no one is surprised by these results.

The NPD Group have just released a list of all the best selling video games of 2022, as they have been keeping track of the stats for every month of the year. Not only has Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 been crowned the best selling game of 2022, but it also dominated December, beating newer games such as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and God of War: Ragnarok.

After showing incredible numbers in the beta stages of the game and getting a high player count on the PlayStation, being named “the biggest PlayStation Store launch ever for a Call of Duty game,” Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 makes all of its fans proud.

The second on the list of best selling games of 2022 is Elden Ring, which is another ranking that most wouldn’t be surprised by. After getting the title of Game of the Year at the Game Awards, Elden Ring managed to push through the rankings in the last months, going from 11th best selling in November, to 7th in December.

On the third place spot we have Madden NFL 23, proving that EA’s strategy of releasing a new sports game every year is extremely successful. Despite horrible reviews for the PC port of the game and constant problems, Madden 23 manages to rise to the top of the best selling video games of 2022.