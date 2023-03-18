Tears of the Kingdom fans in Japan are eating good with the inclusion of a fork and spoon as preorder bonuses

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is only a few short months away, and fans are starting to get a taste of all the unique goodies that they can receive for ordering the sequel title in advance. While Gamestop has treated fans to a lavish piece of wood for preordering the game, Japan is doing something unique for its Zelda community. If you preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom from Amazon in Japan, you will get a fork and a spoon as an added bonus.

Fans logging in to pre-purchase the sequel on Japan’s Amazon website are greeted with the reveal of two engraved pieces of cutlery. The fork and spoon combo comes with the Legend of Zelda name and logo etched into the metal. What better way to show your love for the series than using a themed utensil for your morning breakfast?

it appears Amazon JPN preorder bonus for Tears of the Kingdom is…a spoon/fork pic.twitter.com/j0ipOECFqG — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 17, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Japan has received cutlery for preordering a Nintendo game from Amazon. Fans have pointed out that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet also ran a similar deal in the past. The community is also having fun with the news on Twitter, sharing funny utensil memes and making up new preorder bonuses in other countries that could rival the fork and spoon.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom officially launches May 12. Players are waiting anxiously to get their hands on it, but now they have the option of using utensils instead. The official artbook has already leaked online, and fans are advised to tread carefully to avoid spoilers. Thankfully, these items only sport the name and not unknown story content.