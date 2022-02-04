Techland working on Dying Light 2 co-op connection errors and issues with redeeming awards

Dying Light 2 launched today to a mixed critical response, followed by a number of technical errors. The developers had previously warned about the significance of the game’s day one patch, which claims to fix over 1,000 known issues. Despite this, Techland is still working on fixes for major issues that have been frustrating early players.

Techland took to Twitter to address reports submitted by players. Of these reports, co-op disconnects and issues with redeeming awards remain top priority for the studio. According to the post, players have been encountering errors with redeeming all sorts of codes and awards, including Twitch drops from TechlandGG.

While there are likely other errors being reported, expect the studio to address these before anything else. No estimated time of arrival was given. However, the post states that the team is already working on it and that they’d update fans on their progress.

Dear gamers, thank you for your feedback. Two things on the top of our list: disconnects in co-op mode and problems with redeeming awards, codes, and other in-game content, including Twitch Drops from TechlandGG. Our team is on it. We will update you on the progress. — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) February 4, 2022

The co-op connection errors are a bit unexpected because they were supposed to be addressed by the day one update. According to the patch notes, Dying Light 2 ran into disconnects in co-op sessions after a period of time passed, which were claimed to be addressed. Considering co-op is a major draw to the Dying Light franchise, hopefully it doesn’t take Techland long to fix the issues.