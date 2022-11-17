The Dark Pictures will apparently go sci-fi in its second season with Directive 8020

Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology will come to a close tomorrow with the fourth and final instalment, The Devil in Me. At least for its first season. From the beginning, the studio had plans to release eight entries in total. So, with season 1 consisting of four games, that means horror fans can look forward to at least four more in the future.

Though not officially announced by Supermassive itself, we have an idea of what to expect for the beginning of season 2 thanks to a teaser trailer that appears at the end of The Devil in Me. Considering the game isn’t out just yet, it seems someone obtained their copy early.

The teaser reveals that season 2’s premiere will be called Directive 8020 and will be set in outer space, specifically aboard a space ship called Cassiopeia. Exactly what the plot will entail isn’t clear, though at one point we here one of the crew members mention that something is wrong with another crew member and they’re trying to kill him. Given how previous games have played out, it’s impossible to tell what the cause could be. A space parasite? A shapeshifting alien? Something more supernatural?

Its title is admittedly something fans already knew about thanks to trademarks registered by Supermassive earlier this year. There were exactly five of them and are believed to be titles for upcoming Dark Pictures games, with Directive 8020 being one of them. This could also mean that season 2 will consist of five games instead of four, bringing the total up to nine.

Directive 8020 also lacks a release date. Since these games have released annually since 2019’s Man of Medan, it’s very likely that Directive 8020 will release in 2023, but we won’t know for certain until Supermassive confirms it.

It’s entirely possible the studio is saving it for a 2024 launch since a Dark Pictures spin-off titled The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is coming in 2023. It’ll release exclusively for PlayStation VR 2 on February 22 and is a rail shooter, similar to Supermassive’s Until Dawn VR game, which takes you through locations from all four games from season 1.