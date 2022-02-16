The Destiny 2 official Twitter is roleplaying Savathun, and they’re all in

Savathûn isn’t just coming to the Destiny universe in The Witch Queen expansion; she’s taken to tempting and taunting the real world now. The official Destiny 2 Twitter account now responds to comments as Savanthun herself, and she’s as cocky and conniving as ever.

The Witch Queen (her title, not the expansion) has been a major player in the Destiny 2 universe since the beginning of the franchise but has been in the background for the last seven years. We only heard her name spoken for the first time in a now vaulted Strike, The Festering Core. We saw her name in the main game in the Savathûn Song Strike, which is now also vaulted.

Being flawless is only difficult when you are flawed. — Savathûn, the Witch Queen (@DestinyTheGame) February 16, 2022

Both missions gave insight into her plans, either coopting the Vex or experimenting with the Light she now wields. Her biggest play was the three-week curse on the Dreaming City via the Last Wish Raid, but she was never directly mentioned in-game. Beyond those instances, players had to dig into the lore tabs and Grimoire cards to find anything significant.

Now they don’t have to, as she’s speaking directly to them, not the Guardians they control. During the Season of the Chosen, Cabal Empress Caiatl did something similar, responding to player questions and threats in her voice. It doesn’t matter what Twitter users throw at her, either. Savathûn is too above it all. Even when confronted with the possibility of being killed and turned into a new weapon — a longstanding community meme — all she does is laugh.