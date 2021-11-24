The End event is coming to Fortnite on December 4

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be drawing to a close on December 4 as the new event, called The End, has been confirmed to take place on that date by Epic Games. As the team typically plays their cards close to their chest there are not too many details on the event. It has been confirmed to lead us into Chapter 3 which is expected to begin a day or two after The End takes place. The End event will take place at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET.

Dataminers and leakers have long suspected the event was coming and that it would put an end to the current incarnation of the Island where players battle to try and be the last remaining competitor in their matches. As such, “The End” seems aptly titled.

For players who have yet to complete their Battle Pass, the race is on to grab all their rewards, but there is some good news. Anyone who logs in from today onward will receive a 225,000 XP bonus. There will also be a Power Leveling Weekend from November 27 to November 29 where players will earn additional XP from playing the game. Finally, on December 1, a Bargain Bin Week will begin where players can spend their unused Gold Bars.



Players will be able to jump into public lobbies to experience The End with up to 16 people in parties, and as usual, Epic is advising that you show up 30 minutes early if you want to secure yourself a spot. Players who take part will also get a special loading screen and weapon wrap to commemorate the event.