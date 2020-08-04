The Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout servers are back online, and ready for some more madness

The Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout release had a bit of a rocky start. Players ran into a handful of issues, including loading screen errors, they were stuck looking for players, and the servers themselves were only supposed to be down for 30 minutes, which became close to two hours, and then some. Although the launch of any new game can’t be smooth, and developers Mediatonic have been hard at work attempting to patch these solutions. Now, players can jump back into the madness because the servers are online and available again.

Feel free to jump back into Fall Guys with your friends to try and win the ultimate prize. All you have to do is make it over the finish line and be the last person standing to be crowned the winner. Unfortunately, given the start to things, you can expect to servers to potentially encounter additional errors.

When the servers do run into more problems, you have ways to double-check if the server issues is on your side or if its on the developer side. Much like it has been on the morning of the game’s launch, if it’s on the developer’s side, you need to be a little patience to wait for them to return. Fans are excited to jump into Fall Guys for more game-show fun, and the madness that comes along with it.