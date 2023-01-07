The massacre may be coming to an end as leakers report Leatherface will be removed from Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is one of the many horror crazes that have gripped the gaming community over the years. In the game, you can either play as a killer or a survivor. The survivors must, well, survive and escape the killer’s clutches. If you are the killer, your goal is to track down all the survivors and put an end to them. Overall, the gameplay is rather gripping and will have you on the edge of your seat. The game is filled with many recognizable killers from iconic franchises, such as Ghost Face, Michael Myers, and even Leatherface. Unfortunately, it looks like Leatherface might be disappearing in the near future.

Goodbye Bubba, enjoy your last months in the fog 🪦

I'll forever miss you camping me in the basement 🫡#DeadbyDaylight #dbdleaks #leaksdbd #dbd pic.twitter.com/ClmNfJnkwQ — DBDLeaks (@LeaksDbd) January 6, 2023

Popular Twitter page, DBDLeaks, has reported that Bubba Sawyer might be going away. Some have reported that the developers at Behaviour Interactive have lost the license to have Leatherface in the game, while others have stated that they simply aren’t able to renew the license just like when the Demogorgon from Stranger Things disappeared. Those who had purchased the DLC could still use the killer and also play as the survivors when the Strangers Things license expired. The same could happen with the loss of Bubba. Those who have purchased the DLC might still be able to play as Leatherface in the future, but anyone who hasn’t will not.

Related: The 10 best survivor perks in Dead by Daylight

It is very likely that Leatherface’s skills will get changed to alternative ones, as was the case with the Demogorgon’s abilities. Many sites and individuals are advising that those who want the DLC purchase it from their respective online marketplace so they don’t miss out when Leatherface gets taken away. Whether you love or hate Bubba Sawyer, it certainly is sad to see another beloved villain get taken out of the game.