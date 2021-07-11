10 best survivor perks in Dead By Daylight (2021)

Being a survivor in Dead By Daylight can tend to be a little stressful, especially if playing against someone who is good at being the Killer. Everything you seem to do feels like it takes forever and you have no offensive means of fighting back against the over powered, oppressive force that is the Killer. That being said, the game does feature more than a handful of useful perks that can aid you in specific situations. Here is a list of the best survivor perks you can use in Dead By Daylight.

Borrowed Time

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Borrowed Time is a Bill Overbeck perk that will momentarily protect people you pull off of hooks. Anyone that you get on the ground will have the Endurance effect for up to 15 seconds depending on perk level. While someone has Endurance, if the Killer strikes them, they will not go down, but instead have 20 seconds to get away from the Killer and mend themselves. If they are struck again or cannot heal themselves within that 20 seconds, they will go down again. Your teammates will appreciate you at the very least giving them an extra fighting shot to live.

Dead Hard

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Dead Hard is a David King perk that allows you to dash forward and negate any incoming damage during that dash. After that sprint is done, you cannot use it again for either 60, 50, or 40 seconds depending on perk level. The nice thing about this is that you choose when you dash, although it can only be used when you are injured, so you are putting yourself into danger to be able to use it.

Decisive Strike

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Decisive Strike is a Laurie Strode perk that can save your life. The perk does not activate until you get off a hook by either a teammate or escaping yourself. Now for the next 40 to 60 seconds, depending on perk level, you can escape the Killer’s grasp by completing a skill check. If you complete the skill check, the Killer will be stunned for five seconds, giving you plenty of time to get away, but you will be marked as the Obsession for the rest of the game and you cannot use Decisive Strike if you are hooked again.

Kindred

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Kindred is a perk all about making sure you or your survivor friends know what is going on at all times. When you are placed on a hook, all survivors will be able to see each other. If the Killer is within a certain distance as well, the survivors can see him also. On the flip side, if a teammate is on a hook, only you will see the auras of teammates and the Killer. Kindred is particularly useful for deciding to help someone off of a hook and can tell you if a Killer is camping them or not.

Prove Thyself

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Prove Thyself is best used when you are playing with people you can communicate with. It gives a 15% boost for you and each teammate to repair speed for each survivor teammate within four meters of you, so if the whole team is repairing the same generator, everyone has a 45% boost to repair speed. Of course, the more people that are together, the more danger everyone is in if the Killer sneaks up on you, but that repair boost is sometimes too good to pass up. Note that only this perk will not stack with other survivors using it as well.

Quick & Quiet

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Quick & Quiet is a Meg Thomas perk that allows you the opportunity to use one rushed action and ensure that the Killer does not get notified of you using it. That means that you can quickly vault windows and rush into and out of lockers without the Killer being shown where you are. Depending on perk level, this action causes a cooldown of 30, 25, or 20 seconds.

Resilience

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Resilience is a really nice perk to have for matches where you are damaged by the Killer. Yeah it might not be ideal to be one hit away from going down, but while you are damaged all actions you do are sped up by a maximum of 9% if you have the level three of this perk. It makes your actions during this state an absolute game changer, but be wary of the Killer.

Spine Chill

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Spine Chill helps a lot when the Killer is near you, as it gives you a notification when the Killer is looking in your direction while they are within 36 meters. It does come at a price, however, as your Skill Check odds are increased by 10%, and success zones in those checks is reduced by 10%. That being said, your healing, repairing, sabotaging, vaulting, cleansing, unlocking, and opening actions are all sped up by 2%, 4%, or 6% depending on the level you have unlocked. Speed is just an essential tool to have on your side.

Urban Evasion

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Urban Evasion is a Nea Karlsson perk that is great for anyone looking to be sneaky. When Urban Evasion is equipped, you will move up faster while crouched, making hiding and traversal a little more bearable. At level three, your speed is 100% faster, but the lower levels are only slightly slower. After using this for awhile you will notice a stark difference in crouching speed when you take it off.

We’ll Make It

Image via Behaviour Interactive

One of the best perks for people who like to help their teammates, We’ll Make It will double your healing speed for 30, 60, or 90 seconds after pulling someone off a hook. Safely get them off the hook and away from danger and you won’t be spending nearly as long in the process of healing them.