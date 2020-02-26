The original Trials of Osiris armor is coming back in Destiny 2

Trials of Osiris is coming back to Destiny 2 on March 13, and the original Trials of Osiris armor is going to return as well. This is great news for Destiny fans, as the original Trials of Osiris armor is some of the best that the game has ever seen. Drawing heavy inspiration from ancient Egyptian design, much like Osiris himself, the striking look of the armor combines with how difficult it is to get to make it really worth having.

During the recent reveal of the returning mode, Bungie mentioned that if you go Flawless, and manage to take out all your opponents without losing a single match on your card, then your armor will react a certain way for a week. That reaction appears to be a bright and stylish glow that will last until the next Trials of Osiris the following week.

Trials of Osiris is the pinnacle of Destiny PvP, pitting the best players against each other, with wins and losses meaning everything. Players who managed to go Flawless would get a trip to the Lighthouse to get their hands on extremely rare, and often very powerful, loot. Trials of Osiris was also a huge hit on Twitch, as thousands of people would tune in each weekend to watch the best streamers do battle as they sought a visit to the Lighthouse.

With the classic armor returning, we expect to see a lot of the games best players, and even people who may have moved on from the game, to return to once again test themselves in the games challenge 3v3 mode.