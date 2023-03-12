There is already a shirtless Leon mod for Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo, because of course

The Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo is definitely a graphical feast for the eyes, but of course the internet has their peepers set on the real snack, Leon S. Kennedy. It seems that every time a remake in the franchise comes around, the first things modders do is take the main character and put them in something a little more revealing. Can we blame them? No, of course not. Resident Evil characters are quite attractive. The demo for the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake has only been out for a few short days, but naturally someone had already added a way for you to confront the horror while also experiencing a steamy shirtless Leon.

Related: Resident Evil 4 Remake footage is leaking online, so don’t let spoilers infect you

Nexus Mods user rt134 has uploaded a Shirtless Leon mod on the platform to allow the fan-favorite character to bare all. Twitter is smitten with it, of course, and no one is surprised at all that it has happened so quickly. Many are sprinting to their computers to install the skin for their next outing with Dr. Salvador’s chainsaw. Frankly, it is very hard to deny the lust when presented with these images of Leon sans shirt.

Here's some shirtless Leon in Resident Evil 4 Remake for peeps 🤣 pic.twitter.com/s32IrGnzEb — 𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 (@RuleTimeSpace) March 12, 2023

This is not the first time Leon has been given the bare chest treatment. Modders had a field day with him when the Resident Evil 2 Remake released in early 2019. While Shirtless Leon is a thing in that title, many creators have gone way further and just stripped the rookie cop completely, leaving nothing to the imagination for those who wanted the experience. One of the most humorous of these visual changes in RE2R is a mod that places both Leon and Mr. X in Speedos for a truly unique game of cat and mouse throughout the RPD.

Related: Fans ponder a Resident Evil 5 Remake after noticing something interesting about Luis in RE4 Remake

Obviously, modders will continue to build upon this initial attempt. The shirtless mod has already been updated to make Leon more chiseled, and it is guaranteed that there will be more jaw-dropping indecent mods to download when the game actually launches on March 24.