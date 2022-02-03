Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has gone gold, on its way to its March release date

News of a highly anticipated game getting delayed has become increasingly more common. Fortunately, that doesn’t appear to be the case when it comes to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. President and CEO of The Gearbox Entertainment Company Randy Pitchford shared on Twitter that Wonderlands has “gone gold” for the Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The game is on its way to making it to its March 25 release date.

“Gone gold” is a term used within the gaming industry to describe when a game has a playable build that is ready to be pressed to disk and be shipped out to the masses. Going gold doesn’t mean work on the game is finished though, as work on a game often goes on long after release. Going gold just means that there is a functioning version of the game that has been tested and proven to be ready for the public.

Wonderlands is officially certified on Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. We have “gone gold” everyone! This is a very exciting moment for all of us at Gearbox who have put so much love into this game for you. I cannot wait for launch day! pic.twitter.com/j1Erb6wIyv — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) February 3, 2022

Now that’s it god, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will likely not get delayed and will release on time. In a world where many AAA titles are hit with multiple delays, it’s honestly relieving to learn when a game isn’t being delayed.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off title of the Borderlands series that contains more RPG elements and has a more fantastical setting. The game features an all-star cast that includes Andy Samberg, Will Arnett, Ashly Burch, and Wanda Sykes. The game serves as a sequel to the Borderlands 2 expansion Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, which has since been separated to be its own game.