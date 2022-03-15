Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands PC requirements — minimum and recommended specs

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is nearly here: the Borderlands-meets-Dungeons-and-Dragons adventure comes to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, and PC on March 25. If you’re looking to grab the game on PC, you’re going to want to know that it’s a timed exclusive on the Epic Games Store and won’t be available on Steam for a while after launch. You’ll also need to know if your machine can run the thing.

Gearbox Software has released Wonderlands’ minimum and recommended specs for PC, and thankfully there’s nothing too taxing (for your machine or your wallet) on either list. The only bullet point that somewhat sticks is out needing 75 gigs to store the game, so take note of that storage requirement. The spec lists are as follows.

Minimum Requirements

Windows 10

AMD FX-8350 or Intel i5-3570 processor

6GB RAM

AMD Radeon RX470 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB

75GB storage space

DirectX Version 11

Recommended Specs

Windows 10

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel i7-4770 processor

16GB RAM

AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

75GB storage space

DirectX Version 11

Whether you decide to pick up Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on PC or elsewhere, you’ll be happy to know that you can play with all other players via cross-play, PlayStation included. This required some “impossible work” according to Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford, but the result is universal cross-play for all versions of the game.

Furthermore, if you already know you want the game, there’s more good news — it will be getting post-launch content. The Season One Pass goes into effect on April 21, and it will include extra challenges, more loot, and even a new class. Season One will add four different pieces of content in total, each of which can also be purchased individually.