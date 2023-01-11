TMNT Shredder’s Revenge comes to mobile — if you are a Netflix subscriber

To the delight of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fans, Netflix has announced it is bringing the heroes in a half-shell to mobile devices with the release of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. The arcade brawler is available to anyone with a Netflix subscription and can be accessed through the Netflix app.

This version of the game will include touch controls and will have access to the Story and Arcade modes. The game will also let players enjoy the game online, but this can only be done with iOS and Android users and will not feature full crossplay with other versions of the game.

The arcade brawler launched last year for PC and consoles and sees you fighting your way through Shredders foot ninjas as the iconic Turtles as well as Casey Jones, Splinter, and April O’Neil. The game was well-received by fans and critics and brought back the nostalgic feeling of the arcade brawler with its great gameplay and graphics. In December, the game received a free update that brought some cool new features, including CRT and VCR filters for a retro look and custom games that let you tailor your gameplay experience with a selection of sliders.

Netflix has slowly been ramping up its involvement in the games industry since Netflix Games launched in November 2021. The service is an additional perk of your Netflix subscription. Currently, it has 40 games in its library, including some gems like Into the Breach, Immortality, and Oxenfree, with the company acquiring Oxenfree’s developer Night School back in September 2021. It also includes games spun off from its various IPs, such as Stranger Things and Squid Game. The company has set up multiple internal studios to develop new games and is exploring a cloud gaming service for the platform.